Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has written to the Governor seeking 10-day parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convict in the Beant Singh assassination case, on humanitarian grounds so he can visit his ailing mother. AAP MP Malvinder Kang supported the plea.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has written to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, seeking 10-day parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in the Beant Singh assassination case, so that he can stay with his ailing and elderly mother.

Jagtar Singh Hawara is in jail because he was convicted as a key conspirator in the 1995 assassination of then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. Mann on Saturday urged the Governor to consider Hawara's parole request on humanitarian grounds, particularly in view of his mother's health condition.

CM Mann's Appeal to Governor

"It has been brought to my notice that Mr Jagtar Singh Hawara's mother is not in good health due to age-related health problems. Mr Jagtar Singh Hawara has also filed CRWP No. 3868/2026 in the Hon'ble Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, seeking direction to release him on parole. The Hon'ble Court has also directed to consider his parole application. Therefore, on the basis of human compassion, I would like to request you to grant 10-day parole as soon as possible," the letter read.

AAP MP Supports Parole Plea

Supporting Mann's appeal, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang said the request should be considered on humanitarian grounds and not be viewed through a political lens.

In a post on X, "I wholeheartedly support the appeal made by the Hon'ble Chief Minister Sardar @BhagwantMann Ji to grant 10 days' parole to Bhai Jagtar Singh Hawara, so that he can stay with his ailing and elderly mother during this extremely difficult phase of her life. This is not a matter of politics. This is a matter of humanity, compassion, and respect--and above all, it is a question of upholding the sanctity of the sacred bond between a mother and her son."

Kang further said he had personally met Hawara's mother and witnessed her suffering due to the prolonged separation from her son. He said, "I have personally met Bhai Hawara's mother and seen with my own eyes the silent pain of an elderly mother who has endured years of separation from her son. Whatever the circumstances may be, the suffering of an elderly mother deserves to be considered with compassion and human sensitivity."

Expressing confidence that the Governor would consider the request, Kang urged that the humanitarian aspect of the matter be given due consideration. "I am fully confident that the Hon'ble Governor of Punjab will consider this appeal with a sense of humanity and sensitivity, keeping in mind the human aspect connected to it. Justice should be guided by the sentiment of humanity, and where the matter concerns compassion, it is humanity that must prevail," he added.

Jagtar Singh Hawara is in jail because he was convicted as a key conspirator in the 1995 assassination of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. (ANI)