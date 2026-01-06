Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Sunshine Brings Relief, Cold Winds Continue on Jan 6
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is seeing a gradual winter relief as mild sunshine lifts daytime temperatures on January 6, 2026. However, chilly northwest winds and lingering fog during mornings and nights continue to keep the cold intact
Today’s Weather Brings Sunshine with Cold Winds
On January 6, Delhi-NCR is experiencing light sunshine after days of dense fog. Maximum temperatures are hovering around 17–18°C, while minimum temperatures remain low at 6–8°C. Strong northwest winds, blowing between 15–22 kmph during the day, are adding a chill despite the sunshine. Light fog may still appear in the early morning and late night hours, affecting visibility in some pockets.
IMD Forecast Till January 10 Remains Stable
According to the India Meteorological Department, all weather warnings for Delhi-NCR have been withdrawn. No major changes are expected till January 10. Temperatures are likely to stay near normal, with daytime highs around 16–17°C and night temperatures close to 6–7°C. There is no indication of rain or cold wave conditions, though cloudy skies and dense fog at night may persist.
City-wise Temperatures and Tomorrow’s Outlook
Delhi recorded a maximum of about 17°C and a minimum of 7°C today. Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad saw similar conditions, with daytime temperatures around 17–18°C and nights near 7–8°C. For January 7, skies are expected to remain mostly clear with slight morning fog. Winds will be lighter than today, and temperatures are forecast to stay in the 18–20°C range during the day.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.