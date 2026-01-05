- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Chilling Cold and Rising Pollution Grip Delhi, 11 Areas Record Very Poor AQI
Cold Start With Limited Weather Relief
Delhi began January 5 with sharp cold conditions, as temperatures dipped to around 7 degrees Celsius in the early hours. Weather officials observed moderate fog across the city, noting a slight improvement from the dense fog that had disrupted visibility over previous days. The maximum temperature was expected to hover near 19 degrees Celsius in some parts of the capital. According to meteorological assessments, no weather alerts were issued for the day or for the coming week, and fog intensity was likely to remain moderate.
Air Quality Remains a Major Concern
Despite marginal weather improvement, Delhi continued to struggle with unhealthy air. Pollution readings indicated that the city’s overall Air Quality Index remained in the poor category during the early morning hours. Environmental monitoring agencies reported that several locations recorded very poor air quality, raising concerns for public health. Areas such as Anand Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Jahangirpuri, and Nehru Nagar were among the worst affected, with AQI levels crossing the 300 mark. Officials explained that such levels pose increased risks, especially for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues.
NCR Pollution Likely to Worsen Further
Neighbouring cities in the National Capital Region also witnessed a decline in air quality. Monitoring data showed that Noida and Gurugram slipped deeper into the poor category after brief improvement earlier in the week. Environmental forecasts suggested that air quality across Delhi-NCR was expected to deteriorate further in the coming days. Experts attributed this trend to unfavourable meteorological conditions, which could prevent pollutants from dispersing effectively and push pollution levels into the very poor range.
