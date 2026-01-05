Delhi began January 5 with sharp cold conditions, as temperatures dipped to around 7 degrees Celsius in the early hours. Weather officials observed moderate fog across the city, noting a slight improvement from the dense fog that had disrupted visibility over previous days. The maximum temperature was expected to hover near 19 degrees Celsius in some parts of the capital. According to meteorological assessments, no weather alerts were issued for the day or for the coming week, and fog intensity was likely to remain moderate.