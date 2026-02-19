Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Light Showers Cool Delhi, Improve AQI; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: A brief spell of rain has refreshed Delhi-NCR, lowering temperatures and improving air quality. But as misty mornings, humidity and traffic snarls return, residents are wondering what the coming week holds
Rain Brings Relief, But Winter Isn’t Done Yet
A light spell of rain across Delhi-NCR on February 18 offered a welcome break from rising temperatures and pollution levels. The showers helped improve the city’s air quality, prompting authorities to lift Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
At Safdarjung, 0.5 mm of rainfall was recorded between Tuesday morning and Wednesday evening, while Palam received 2.1 mm. Lodi Road and Ayanagar recorded 0.7 mm and 0.9 mm respectively, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The maximum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 21.1°C, notably below normal for this time of year. Similar dips were observed at Palam and Lodi Road. While the rain improved conditions, it also reintroduced a slight chill, reminding residents that winter has not completely withdrawn from the capital.
AQI Improves, GRAP Curbs Relaxed
Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 174, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. Officials said the improvement was driven by favourable meteorological conditions, including wind movement and rainfall.
The Commission for Air Quality Management confirmed that Stage I and Stage II measures under GRAP, which had been in effect since mid-October last year, were revoked following the dip in pollution levels.
However, forecasts indicate that AQI may fluctuate between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ categories in the coming days. While the rain has temporarily eased pollution, experts caution that changing wind patterns and rising temperatures could impact air quality again.
Misty Mornings, Rising Day Temperatures Ahead
Though no further rain is currently expected, the capital is likely to experience misty mornings and hazy evenings throughout the week. Temperatures are forecast to gradually climb, touching around 30–31°C by the weekend.
Minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 13°C and 16°C, bringing chilly starts to the day. High humidity levels may reduce visibility during early morning and late-night hours, potentially affecting commuters.
Traffic disruptions were already visible after the rain, particularly along the Delhi-Gurugram Highway, where long jams slowed movement. As the week progresses, residents can expect a mix of mild daytime warmth, damp air, and intermittent haze — a reminder that Delhi’s transition from winter to early summer is rarely predictable.
