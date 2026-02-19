A light spell of rain across Delhi-NCR on February 18 offered a welcome break from rising temperatures and pollution levels. The showers helped improve the city’s air quality, prompting authorities to lift Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

At Safdarjung, 0.5 mm of rainfall was recorded between Tuesday morning and Wednesday evening, while Palam received 2.1 mm. Lodi Road and Ayanagar recorded 0.7 mm and 0.9 mm respectively, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 21.1°C, notably below normal for this time of year. Similar dips were observed at Palam and Lodi Road. While the rain improved conditions, it also reintroduced a slight chill, reminding residents that winter has not completely withdrawn from the capital.