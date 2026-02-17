Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Will It Rain Today? Check Today's Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: On February 17, 2026, a Western Disturbance will affect Delhi-NCR. Will it rain today, how much will the temperature drop, and how much relief will there be from pollution? Read the full Delhi weather report
15
Image Credit : Getty
Delhi Weather
Delhi-NCR weather may change on Feb 17, 2026. The IMD reports an active Western Disturbance, bringing clouds and possible light drizzle or thunderstorms. The morning will be foggy.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Temperature
Around 8 AM, temps will be 13-15°C with light fog. By noon, it'll hit 24-26°C with clouds and wind. Dense clouds and drizzle are likely by 5 PM. Max temp 26-28°C, min 12-14°C.
35
Image Credit : ANI
Gurugram
Not just Delhi, nearby areas like Gurugram and Noida will see similar effects with clouds and light rain. Moist winds from the north will increase humidity and drop temps by 1-2°C.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Rain
Light rain may improve air quality, with the AQI likely in the moderate 150-200 range. While a relief for some, cool winds increase cold risks. Wear warm clothes and a mask if needed.
55
Image Credit : ANI
Fog
Morning fog may reduce visibility, causing slight flight delays. Roads will be normal, but winds might stir dust. Drizzle may continue on Feb 18. Weather will clear from Feb 19.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos