The weather in Delhi is expected to take a dramatic turn over the next two days. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for June 4 and June 5, warning residents of thunderstorms, gusty winds and light rainfall across the national capital.

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Meteorologists attribute the changing conditions to a western disturbance moving across the Himalayan region. Its interaction with an east-west trough is likely to enhance weather activity across North India, including Delhi and adjoining areas. As a result, cloud cover, rain showers and strong winds are expected to dominate the forecast.