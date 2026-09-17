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West Bengal Weather: Rain, Thunderstorms and Orange Alert, Check Today’s Forecast for South Bengal
West Bengal weather is set for a major change from today, with an orange alert issued for several South Bengal districts. Check the latest rain forecast, weather warning and district-wise update.
Latest weather update
The Bhadra month has ended in Bengal, but the rain is not stopping yet. The state saw bright sunshine for two days, but the weather will change again from today. The weather department has issued an orange alert for several districts in South Bengal. Here is the latest weather update.
Heavy rain
The weather department bulletin states that Kolkata and several South Bengal districts have a high chance of heavy rain this Thursday. People might see a clear and sunny sky in the morning, but the rainfall will increase as the day progresses.
Thunderstorms
Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura might experience thunderstorms today. Kolkata and several other districts will also receive rainfall today. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for these areas.
Yellow alert
North Bengal will also experience rainfall today. Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar have a high chance of rain. The weather department has issued a yellow alert there. Gusty winds will blow along with the rain.
Light to moderate rainfall
The state will experience light to moderate rainfall until this Saturday. The weather will finally change from Sunday onwards. People will feel a humid heat this Thursday even if it rains.
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