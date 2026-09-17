Delhi weather today, September 17: Moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected, with winds reaching 50-60 kmph. The maximum temperature may touch 31°C, while the minimum is likely to be 24°C.

According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi is predicted to witness uncertain weather conditions on September 17, with rain and storm warnings being issued for the region. Heavy or moderate rain with the potential of stormy weather is expected in the region today.

Rain and Storm Warning for Delhi

According to the forecast, there may be the possibility of heavy rainfall or thunderstorms in Delhi today. There are chances that the national capital may experience a day of rains and strong winds today.

There may be chances of winds up to a speed of 50 to 60 kmph in the region today, along with rainfall and storms. Strong wind conditions could add up to the weather activity in the region today.

Temperature to Remain at 24-31°C

According to the prediction, despite rain warnings in Delhi today, weather conditions will remain moderate in terms of temperature. Maximum temperature is expected to stay up to 31°C, while the minimum temperature will remain 24°C.

Delhi Weather Update on September 17, 2014

People who have planned to go out in the open should take note of the weather forecasts for rain, thunder showers, and windy weather in Delhi. Travelers might face varying weather conditions when they are commuting during heavy rains.

The important weather figures on September 17 are a maximum of 31°C, a minimum of 24°C, and a wind speed of up to 50-60 km per hour.