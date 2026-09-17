Despite the central government reducing export levies on petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel on September 16, 2026, domestic retail fuel prices remained steady across major Indian cities. These levy cuts apply exclusively to exports, leaving domestic excise duties unchanged.

Petrol and diesel prices remained broadly steady across major Indian cities on September 17, 2026, even as the Centre reduced export levies on petroleum products. The revised export levies came into effect from September 16 and will remain applicable for the next fortnight.

The government reduced the petrol export levy from Rs 1.50 to Rs 0.50 per litre, while the levy on diesel exports was cut from Rs 25 to Rs 20 per litre. The export levy on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was also reduced from Rs 19 to Rs 15 per litre.

However, the reduction in export levies has not resulted in a corresponding cut in retail petrol and diesel prices for domestic consumers. The latest notifications apply to exports, while existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel sold domestically remain unchanged.

As of September 17, petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi, while Mumbai's rate is Rs 111.21. Kolkata has petrol at Rs 113.51 per litre. Diesel is selling at Rs 95.20 per litre in Delhi, Rs 97.83 in Mumbai and Rs 99.82 in Kolkata.

Petrol, Diesel Rates Today In Major Cities

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.94 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 104.23

Also Read: Centre cuts export levies on petrol, diesel, ATF for next fortnight

Why Petrol And Diesel Prices Differ

Retail fuel prices vary from one state to another because petrol and diesel are outside the GST regime. State-level VAT and other local levies contribute to the differences between cities. International crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate and other market factors also influence fuel pricing.

Oil marketing companies revise retail fuel prices under the daily pricing mechanism, with rates updated around 6 am. Therefore, consumers should check the latest rate applicable to their city before filling up.

For now, the Centre's latest levy decision primarily affects petroleum exports, while motorists in major Indian cities continue to see broadly stable petrol and diesel prices.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Rates Today, September 16: Check City-Wise Fuel Rates Amid Crude Oil Surge