HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurated a Rs 7.54 crore power sub-station in Sujanpur. The project will provide reliable electricity to 14,000 people across 16 Gram Panchayats, resolving long-standing low voltage problems in the area.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the newly built 33/11 kV power sub-station at Patlander (Ansla) in the Sujanpur Assembly Constituency of Hamirpur district. According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the project has been completed at a cost of Rs. 7.54 crore.

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Speaking on the occasion from the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister said, "Around 7.2 kilometres of 33 kV HTSC transmission line has been laid from Chabutra to Ansla under this project. This would provide the substation with a strong and reliable electricity supply."

New Sub-station to Improve Power Supply

As per the statement, the new sub-station would ensure better quality and uninterrupted power for around 14,000 people living in 16 Gram Panchayats, including Patlander, Rangar, Chauri, Ansla, Bhagol, Chamiyana, Duhak, Saud, Bhatera, Panoh, Dhail, Jiar Kasiri, Peepal, Tikkaru, Sapahal and the surrounding areas. He said, "The sub-station would supply electricity to the 11 kV Kot Chauri, Sujanpur, Patlander and Palai feeders. To ensure an alternative source of power during emergencies, it has also been connected to the 33 kV power substations at Tauni Devi and Sujanpur, enabling uninterrupted electricity supply even in case of disruptions. The project would help meet the area's growing electricity demand in the future. As the power lines were now shorter and the feeders were interconnected, transmission losses would also be reduced. The long-standing problem of low voltage in the region would now be effectively resolved."

CM Pledges State-wide Development

Sukhu also noted that MLA Ranjit Singh Rana had regularly brought the area's issues to his attention, following which the state government provided adequate funds to complete the project. He added that he had personally wished to visit Sujanpur to inaugurate the sub-station, but this was not possible because of the monsoon rains. He said that the state government was committed to ensuring balanced development across the state and making all possible effort in this direction.

MLA Ranjit Singh Rana, who was present in Sujanpur, thanked the Chief Minister for inaugurating the project. He said that 16 Gram Panchayats would benefit from the new sub-station and added that the Chief Minister had left no stone unturned in promoting the development of the Sujanpur Assembly constituency.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, State Congress Committee President Vinay Kumar, Deputy Chief Whip Keval Singh Pathania, MLAs Vinod Sultanpuri, Suresh Kumar and Sudarshan Babloo, former Minister Ram Lal Thakur and Managing Director Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Aditya Negi were present in Shimla, whereas DC Gandharva Rathore and SP Balbir Singh joined the programme virtually from Sujanpur, Hamirpur. (ANI)