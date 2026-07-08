Congress' Digvijaya Singh slammed the BJP/RSS over the Ram Mandir donation 'theft', vowing to protect 'Dharma'. He announced a non-political padyatra from Ujjain to Ayodhya on Oct 2 to protest the alleged embezzlement of temple funds.

Digvijaya Singh Announces Yatra to 'Protect Dharma'

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday slammed the BJP and RSS over the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, saying that he understands "Dharma and will do anything to protect it".

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Speaking on the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, Singh said, "I understand religion, including Sanatan Dharma; I understand the BJP, the VHP, and the RSS. My mission now is the protection of Dharma--defending the faith until my last breath. There is no politics involved in this...I will invite Santosh Dubey ji. He is the Kar Sevak who took four bullets in his body. He will be the chief guest (during his yatra)."

Singh has announced a "non-political" padyatra from Ujjain's Mahakal Temple to Ayodhya on October 2 to protest the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple. He stated that this march will be completely non-political and that anyone who donated to the construction of the Ram Temple can participate.

SIT Probe Suggests 'Systematic' Theft

A preliminary probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) pointed towards serious security lapses in the counting room of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, stating that staff here allegedly concealed wads of cash in their clothes, pockets, shoes, and other personal belongings and suggested that the alleged theft was "systematic" and repeated, rather than being isolated incidents.

According to the SIT, CCTV footage reviewed between April 27 and June 5 captured around 70 suspicious incidents of counting staff allegedly seen concealing cash bundles.The SIT's preliminary findings pointed to lapses in the security protocols. It said that there was "no frisking for staff at the entry and exit points of the counting hall, along with poor oversight of personal belongings carried in and out by employees."