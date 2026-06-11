After witnessing scorching temperatures for several days, Delhi-NCR is likely to experience a significant change in weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thursday, warning residents about thunderstorms, lightning, dust storms, rainfall and strong winds.

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Wind speeds are expected to range between 50 and 60 kmph, with gusts potentially touching 70 kmph during the evening and night hours. The weather department has advised people to remain cautious, especially during outdoor activities, as lightning and dust storms could affect visibility and safety.