Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region experienced significant relief after a spell of rain accompanied by strong winds late Tuesday night. The sudden weather change helped bring down temperatures and reduced the impact of the severe heat that had gripped the region for several days.

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Earlier in the day, hot and dry winds had pushed Delhi's maximum temperature to 43.5 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day of June so far. The temperature was 3.5 degrees above the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature stood at 29.2 degrees Celsius.

The rainfall, coupled with lightning and gusty winds, improved weather conditions and provided temporary respite from the oppressive heat.