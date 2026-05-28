Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to discuss the T-Fibre project. The state will set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to build a powerful fibre network, connecting every village and household.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and State IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu met with Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia in a video conference to discuss the challenges facing in developing the fibre network and the immediate requirement of central assistance for it.

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T-Fibre Network and SPV Announced

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed Telangana's vision of providing robust, high-speed internet connectivity to every village and every household and the assurances given by the Union government to achieve the objective of a robust network shaping the future for Telangana. The Chief Minister announced that a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) would be established to build a powerful fibre network across Telangana. The T-Fibre network is set to connect every Gram Panchayat through ring architecture soon.

Phase 1 Restoration Under Amended BharatNet Program

In the first phase, digital connectivity restoration will be undertaken for 3,089 villages across the erstwhile districts of Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, and Khammam--regions currently suffering from damaged network infrastructure, an official release stated. Under the Amended BharatNet Program, these villages will be connected on par with the rest of the State, utilising modern fibre infrastructure designed to meet future requirements.

Key Issues Discussed

With a view to ensuring the smooth implementation of the Amended BharatNet Program, the Chief Minister also brought several key issues to the union minister's attention. The discussions between the CM and the Union Minister focused on expediting the finalisation of the implementation agreement, accelerating the release of pending funds and the implementation of the T-Fibre project under the Amended BharatNet Program (ABP) in the state. Introducing a clear policy framework regarding the transfer of ring network assets from the Mandal level to the Gram Panchayat level and the 'Digital Bharat Nidhi' fund were also reviewed in the meeting.

Centre Assures Full Cooperation

Scindia assured that the Union government would extend full cooperation. In the meeting, the state government approved the establishment of an SPV to create a robust network and also signed an agreement with the Centre to lay a foundation for a truly 'Digital Telangana'.

Ensuring Uninterrupted Connectivity

Officials said that the State was moving decisively towards establishing a unified digital backbone. Even if a disruption occurs along one route, services will continue uninterrupted via an alternative path. Consequently, rural Telangana will gain access to truly continuous, high-speed broadband connectivity in the future, according to the release.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Special Secretary to the CM B. Ajit Reddy, Joint Secretary of the IT Department D. Anudeep, and other senior officials participated in this video conference. (ANI)