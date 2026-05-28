On May 28, 2026, fuel prices in India remained high, with petrol and diesel exceeding Rs 100 in many cities. This is driven by rising global crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and varying state taxes. The elevated costs impact transportation, household budgets, and overall inflation.

India’sfuel prices continued to remain elevated on May 28, 2026, with petrol and diesel rates staying above the Rs 100 mark in several cities across the country. Rising global crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions and supply concerns have kept domestic fuel prices under pressure over the past few weeks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the latest fuel price updates released by oil marketing companies, petrol prices in many metro cities continue to hover between Rs 100 and Rs 115 per litre, while diesel prices are nearing or crossing Rs 100 in several states due to varying local taxes and VAT imposed by state governments.

Industry experts believe global crude oil volatility remains one of the key reasons behind sustained high fuel prices in India. International oil benchmarks have witnessed fluctuations amid concerns over supply disruptions and increasing demand in global markets. Analysts also suggest that oil marketing companies are facing margin pressure despite periodic fuel price revisions.

Consumers in several cities have seen multiple price revisions this month, especially in southern and eastern states where local taxes contribute significantly to retail fuel prices. Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata continue to record some of the highest petrol prices among major Indian cities.

Meanwhile, public concern over rising transportation and daily commuting expenses continues to grow as fuel costs impact overall inflation and household budgets. Higher fuel prices also have a direct impact on logistics, food transportation and essential commodities across the country.

Oil marketing companies including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices daily based on global crude trends, currency exchange rates and state-level taxation policies. Consumers are advised to check updated prices before refuelling as rates may vary slightly from city to city.

City-wise Petrol And Diesel Prices Today

City Petrol Price (Approx.) Diesel Price (Approx.)

Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20

Mumbai Rs 111.18 Rs 97.83

Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55

Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80

Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Rs 103.82

Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82

Fuel prices differ across states depending on VAT, dealer commission, freight charges and local government taxes. Experts say prices may remain volatile if global crude oil rates continue to rise in the coming weeks.