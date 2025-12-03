Delhi Weather LATEST Update: City To Face Extreme Cold Wave, Fog In 2 Days? Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is set for a sharp weather shift as temperatures drop and dense fog spreads across the region. IMD warns of an approaching cold wave, rising chill and poor air quality in the Delhi-NCR region
Rapid Weather Shift in Delhi-NCR
Weather conditions in Delhi-NCR are expected to change sharply, with biting cold and dense fog predicted in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that minimum and maximum temperatures will drop significantly, increasing the feeling of chill. Areas like Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram are likely to feel the impact of snowfall over the Himalayan region. Air pollution remains severe, with AQI above 400 in locations such as Anand Vihar and Chandni Chowk.
Current Temperature and Forecast
Delhi’s temperature has fallen to 7.8 degrees Celsius, and thick fog has enveloped Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh. IMD has indicated that a cold wave may hit by December 5, pushing the minimum temperature close to 6 degrees. No rain is expected, so pollution levels may not improve. From December 6 onward, fog is expected to become denser across the region.
Cold Wave Alert and Expert Assessment
The season’s coldest day so far was December 1, when the temperature dipped to 5.7 degrees. IMD stated that normal weather would continue from December 2 to 4 due to a western disturbance. However, they expect harsh cold to return from December 5. Meteorology and Climate Change expert Mahesh Palawat mentioned that temperatures may fall sharply again within 1–2 days and that the second week of December may witness a full-fledged cold wave along with piercing winds. He also noted that any active western disturbance could temporarily increase temperatures. Light snowfall is possible in the upper Himalayas, though not enough to trigger rainfall in Delhi.
