Image Credit : Twitter

The season’s coldest day so far was December 1, when the temperature dipped to 5.7 degrees. IMD stated that normal weather would continue from December 2 to 4 due to a western disturbance. However, they expect harsh cold to return from December 5. Meteorology and Climate Change expert Mahesh Palawat mentioned that temperatures may fall sharply again within 1–2 days and that the second week of December may witness a full-fledged cold wave along with piercing winds. He also noted that any active western disturbance could temporarily increase temperatures. Light snowfall is possible in the upper Himalayas, though not enough to trigger rainfall in Delhi.