Image Credit : @kainkareswar

Delhi may record a maximum of 25°C and a minimum of 8°C, with AQI around 304. Noida is expected to see 24°C/11°C with an AQI of 296. Ghaziabad could record 24°C/9°C with AQI at 322. Gurugram may experience 24°C/9°C with a relatively better AQI of 227. Greater Noida is likely to stay around 24°C/10°C with AQI at 296. These readings reflect Tuesday’s recorded data.