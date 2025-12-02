- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Delhi-NCR to Face Intense Cold, Poor Visibility
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Severe cold is set to grip Delhi-NCR as December begins. The IMD has issued a yellow alert from December 2 to 5, warning of sharp temperature drops, dense fog, and worsening air quality across major NCR cities
Sharp Fall in Temperature Expected
The IMD forecast indicates that temperatures will decline noticeably between December 2 and 5. Senior meteorologist Dr. R. K. Jenamani stated that the steepest drop is expected on December 4 and 5, with night temperatures likely to fall to around 6°C to 5°C. Daytime temperatures may stay close to 22°C to 23°C, bringing a harsher chill during morning and evening hours.
Fog and Cold Wave Conditions Across NCR
The weather department predicts dense fog during morning hours in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Greater Noida. Visibility is expected to be poor, and isolated areas may experience cold wave conditions. Cold winds will further intensify the discomfort across the region.
City-Wise Temperatures and Air Quality Levels
Delhi may record a maximum of 25°C and a minimum of 8°C, with AQI around 304. Noida is expected to see 24°C/11°C with an AQI of 296. Ghaziabad could record 24°C/9°C with AQI at 322. Gurugram may experience 24°C/9°C with a relatively better AQI of 227. Greater Noida is likely to stay around 24°C/10°C with AQI at 296. These readings reflect Tuesday’s recorded data.
