AISA President Neha Bora has demanded an inquiry after an ink attack on her and other female activists during a student protest in Ranchi. She questioned the security lapse that allowed an alleged RSS member to breach police cordons.

AISA President Demands Probe into Security Breach

All India Students Association (AISA) President Neha Bora demanded accountability from the administration regarding the security breach following the ink attack and questioned how a suspect penetrated heavy police cordons to target female demonstrators during a public rally.

Speaking to ANI, Bora criticised the oversight of deployed security personnel, calling for strict action and an official inquiry into how the perpetrator reached the core of the protest area. "The one who threw ink is Amarnath Pandey (26), a resident of Hazaribagh and an RSS member. We want the Police and Administration to do their work and tell us how he reached our protest. There was a police force deployed around our march, how was the man able to reach the spot where women were standing and throw ink? Police should investigate this," she said,

'Students Fighting for Their Rights'

All India Students Association President Neha Bora further highlighted the resilience and ongoing energy of the student movement across the country. "Jantar Mantar protest and the protest across the country has thrown open possibilities that you can fight for your rights. The ruling side can tell you that your goal is impossible but you can attain the goals of your struggle. This is really good that the students of Jharkhand have maintained the energy of that movement. Today, students are protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and fighting for their rights. I urge the Govt to listen to the demands and accept them," Bora said.

AISA Condemns Attack, Demands Action

AISA slammed the 'miscreants' who targeted women activists with ink while they were raising questions against the state administration over job examination irregularities. Highlighting the focus of the public agitation, a release from AISA stated, "AISA condemns the hooligans who disrupted the demonstration going on at Ranchi and threw ink at Neha and other women protesters who were participating and demanding accountability from the Jharkhand government regarding the JPSC and JSSC paper leak scandal."

The press release further stated that this behaviour only shows who is afraid of people speaking up. Right from yesterday, BJP and RSS-led individuals have been running propaganda and a hate campaign against Neha's participation in the protest, and today's incident must be seen in this context, where repeated threats regarding her participation in the protest have resulted in ink being thrown at Neha and other women protesters. AISA condemns this shameful act and demands action against the perpetrators. AISA remains committed to its fight for justice for students in Jharkhand and demands that Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, immediately resolve the issue and address the concerns of the students, the release added. (ANI)