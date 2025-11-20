Image Credit : our own

According to IMD, the weather in Delhi is expected to remain clear on Friday, 21 November as well. A layer of light to moderate fog may appear in the morning. No significant change in temperature is expected. The maximum temperature may again remain around 27 degrees and the minimum around 11 degrees Celsius. From 22 November to 25 November, no major changes in weather conditions are expected. During this period, the sky will remain clear with morning fog. However, both maximum and minimum temperatures may fall. The cold is expected to intensify. During this period, the maximum temperature may range between 24 and 26 degrees, while the minimum may fall between 10 and 9 degrees Celsius.