Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Cold To Intensify; AQI Hits 400; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is set for a colder spell as temperatures dip and foggy mornings return. With pollution rising and AQI touching severe levels, residents may face reduced visibility and sharper winter chill
Delhi Weather (Weather in Delhi Today) 20 November 2025
The weather pattern in Delhi-NCR is about to change. In the coming days, temperatures are expected to drop and the cold will intensify. Cold winds will increase the feeling of chill. Over the next 2 to 3 days, the temperature may fall by 1–2 degrees Celsius. Fog may also persist in the morning, which could cause inconvenience to people stepping out early. At present, residents of the capital are troubled by rising pollution levels. Air quality continues to deteriorate. This morning, once again, Delhi’s AQI reached the severe category. At 6 am, Delhi recorded an average AQI of 400.
Weather in Delhi Today:
Delhi-NCR is likely to experience clear weather on Thursday. During the morning, light to moderate fog was observed in some places. Due to increased air pollution, a thick layer of smog also covered several areas. According to the Meteorological Department, today Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 11 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, the weather remained clear in the city. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 10.2 degrees Celsius.
Cold to Increase in Coming Days
According to IMD, the weather in Delhi is expected to remain clear on Friday, 21 November as well. A layer of light to moderate fog may appear in the morning. No significant change in temperature is expected. The maximum temperature may again remain around 27 degrees and the minimum around 11 degrees Celsius. From 22 November to 25 November, no major changes in weather conditions are expected. During this period, the sky will remain clear with morning fog. However, both maximum and minimum temperatures may fall. The cold is expected to intensify. During this period, the maximum temperature may range between 24 and 26 degrees, while the minimum may fall between 10 and 9 degrees Celsius.
