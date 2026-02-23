BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla condemned DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remark on PM Modi's late father, labelling the DMK 'senseless, ethicless, and moralless' and accusing the INDIA bloc of a history of personal attacks on the Prime Minister.

BJP Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin's Remarks

Reacting to Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla described the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as "senseless, ethicless, and moralless."

In a self-made video, Poonawalla alleged that Udhayanidhi Stalin had previously made controversial remarks against the Hindu community and was now targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father. He also criticised the INDIA bloc, accusing its leaders of repeatedly making personal attacks against the Prime Minister and his family. "Congress went shirtless, topless, and characterless in the way it protested at the AI Summit. Actually, it was not a protest; it was a disruption. And now the DMK, its ally, has gone senseless, ethicless, and moralless. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has given death threats to Hindus and called for the genocide of Hindus, is now targeting the Prime Minister's late father. Imagine, during the Bihar elections, the INDIA Alliance targeted and abused his mother. They have used more than 150 abusive words, especially against his mother and father, particularly because he comes from the OBC community," said Poonawalla.

Poonawalla Accuses INDIA Bloc of 'Abuse Ki Dukaan'

Poonawalla further accused the INDIA bloc of mocking PM Modi's family and background, while referring to slogans such as "Modi, teri kabar khudegi." He further mentioned that Udhayanidhi Stalin, who earlier wanted to "exterminate Hindus and eradicate Sanatan", is now abusing the Prime Minister's father. He said that the INDIA bloc, which used to talk about the constitution, is nothing less than "abuse ki dukaan." "They have abused his family and his background. They have mocked him for being a chaiwala. They have said, "Modi, teri kabar khudegi," and threatened that he would die or be killed, using violent language like "lathi dande." Now Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has said that he wants to exterminate Hindus and eradicate Sanatan, and for which the High Court has come down heavily on him, has delivered such hate speech. And now he is abusing the Prime Minister's late father. This shows the journey from shirtless to shameless, from characterless to senseless. This is the directionless INDIA Alliance. They talk about the Constitution, but they are nothing more than an 'abuse ki dukaan'," Poonawalla added.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Original Comments

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the BJP-AIADMK alliance ahead of the Assembly elections, stating that the DMK does not fear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "not even if the father of the PM comes."

Addressing a DMK Youth Wing event in Coimbatore, Udhayanidhi Stalin termed the upcoming elections a contest between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. He said, "Whenever Modi appears on television, people get frightened about what he is going to announce. Demonetisation and the Corona (lockdown) announcements by Modi made people fearful. But if Stalin appears on TV, people are happy about the new announcement schemes. We'll never leave our rights for the welfare of Tamil Nadu. We'll not fear PM Modi, not even if the father of PM Modi comes." (ANI)