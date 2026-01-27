- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Warning For Rain, Thunderstorm; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: After brief morning sunshine over the last two days, Delhi-NCR is set to witness another weather shift. The IMD has issued a yellow alert as rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected to return
IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Rain and Thunderstorms Return
The India Meteorological Department has warned that Delhi-NCR’s weather will worsen again today. A yellow alert has been issued for rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. Although mild sunshine appeared in recent mornings, it has not eased the cold, as icy winds from the snow-covered Himalayan region continue to sweep across the capital region.
Western Disturbances to Drive Repeated Weather Changes
Meteorologists report that ongoing western disturbances are behind the unstable conditions. Light to moderate rainfall is expected across parts of northwest India, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph in some areas. Another fresh western disturbance is predicted to become active around January 30, extending fluctuating weather patterns until early February.
Temperature Shifts and Possible Pollution Relief Ahead
Minimum temperatures are likely to rise slightly from January 28, while maximum temperatures are expected to stay mostly steady. Rainfall over Delhi-NCR may help reduce air pollution levels temporarily. Meanwhile, heavy rain, snowfall, and hail are forecast over parts of the western Himalayan region, reinforcing cold airflow toward the plains.
