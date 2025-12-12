Image Credit : our own

The IMD issued an alert for dense to very dense fog over Delhi-NCR until December 12, with the most difficult hours predicted during 5–9 a.m. and 4–8 p.m. Weather officials indicated that fog and pollution trouble would gradually lessen after December 13 as winds pick up to around 20–25 km/h. Between December 13 and 15, the AQI was expected to shift to the “poor” category, with marginal relief from the morning chill. From December 16 to 22, clearer skies, better visibility and daytime temperatures rising to 27–28°C were considered likely, offering temporary comfort from the harsh conditions.