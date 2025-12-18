Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Sunny Skies and Pleasant Temperatures on December 18
Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for December 18. Expect a bright, sunny day with clear skies. Temperatures will range from a cool 14°C to a warm 30°C.
Hyderabad Weather on Thursday
Hyderabad is expected to enjoy plenty of sunshine on Thursday, December 18. Clear skies will allow bright sunlight through most of the day, keeping conditions pleasant.
Max temperature: 30°C
Min temperature: 14°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will reach around 30°C, while the minimum will drop to about 14°C. This means the morning will feel cold, followed by a warm and comfortable afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 30°C. With strong sunshine, the afternoon may feel slightly warmer but not uncomfortable.
On Thursday, the sun will rise at around 6:39 am and set at about 5:45 pm, giving Hyderabad a little over eleven hours of daylight.
Light Breeze
Winds from the northeast will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze will add some freshness and help balance the warmth during the day.
