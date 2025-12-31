- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is set to ring in the New Year with shifting weather conditions. While dense fog continues to disrupt daily life on December 31, light rainfall on January 1 may intensify winter chill amid severe air pollution
Dense Fog and Temperature Outlook on December 31
On December 31, Delhi-NCR is expected to witness partly cloudy skies with widespread fog during morning hours. Several areas may experience dense fog, reducing visibility. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain below normal at 21–23°C, while minimum temperatures may hover between 7–9°C. A yellow fog alert has been issued across Delhi and adjoining regions including Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.
New Year Rain May Increase Winter Chill
The India Meteorological Department has indicated chances of very light to light rain on January 1, 2026, which could further enhance cold conditions. While minimum temperatures may rise slightly over the next two days, a sharp dip is expected thereafter. Fog is also likely to persist in the mornings during the first days of the new year.
Severe Air Pollution Continues to Trouble Delhi
Delhi’s air quality remains a major concern, with AQI levels staying in the very poor to severe category. Several areas have reported AQI above 400, including Anand Vihar and Vivek Vihar. High pollution levels, combined with fog, have significantly reduced visibility and raised health concerns across the capital.
