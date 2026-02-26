- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Temperature Climbs to 31°C; Here’s What to Expect Before Holi
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is gradually transitioning from winter to early summer conditions. While mornings and evenings still carry a mild chill, daytime temperatures are rising steadily. Here’s a detailed look at today’s weather
Clear Skies and Rising Temperatures in Delhi Today
Delhi-NCR is now witnessing the gradual end of the winter season. The light “pink chill” that lingers during early mornings and late evenings is slowly fading, while afternoons are becoming noticeably warmer.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will remain clear today. Fog has almost disappeared from the region, and bright sunshine is expected from the morning itself. As the day progresses, the intensity of sunlight will increase, making the afternoon feel significantly warmer.
The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 31°C, while the minimum temperature may settle near 14°C. With steady sunshine and dry conditions, many residents have already packed away their winter clothes, and in several areas, fans have started making a comeback.
Winter Nearly Over, Summer Knocking Early
The seasonal shift from winter to summer is becoming more evident across the capital. The daytime temperature has already crossed the 30°C mark, signaling the arrival of pre-summer warmth.
Although mornings and evenings remain pleasant for now, the overall trend shows a steady rise in both maximum and minimum temperatures. Clear skies are playing a key role in this warming pattern, allowing direct sunlight to heat the surface more effectively.
Meteorologists suggest that the comforting coolness of late February may not last long, as warmer conditions are expected to dominate in the coming days.
How Much Will the Weather Change Before Holi?
Looking ahead to Holi, the forecast indicates no major weather disturbances in Delhi-NCR. The IMD predicts that the sky will remain largely clear throughout the week, with no significant rainfall activity expected.
Over the next three to four days, the minimum temperature could rise by 2–3°C, while the maximum temperature may increase by 1–2°C. By around March 3, the daytime temperature is likely to range between 31°C and 33°C. Night temperatures may settle between 14°C and 16°C.
In short, Delhi is heading toward warmer days before Holi, with dry weather and increasing sunshine shaping the capital’s early summer mood.
