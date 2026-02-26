Delhi-NCR is now witnessing the gradual end of the winter season. The light “pink chill” that lingers during early mornings and late evenings is slowly fading, while afternoons are becoming noticeably warmer.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will remain clear today. Fog has almost disappeared from the region, and bright sunshine is expected from the morning itself. As the day progresses, the intensity of sunlight will increase, making the afternoon feel significantly warmer.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 31°C, while the minimum temperature may settle near 14°C. With steady sunshine and dry conditions, many residents have already packed away their winter clothes, and in several areas, fans have started making a comeback.