Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is witnessing an early taste of summer as temperatures soar to 31°C on February 25, 2026. Clear skies, gusty winds, and rising dust levels are set to shape the capital’s weather over the next seven days
Clear Skies, Strong Winds and Dusty Conditions
Winter has almost faded away in Delhi-NCR, making way for sharp sunshine and warmer afternoons. On February 25, residents can expect a bright, clear sky across most parts of the city, including central, east, and southwest Delhi.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), surface winds are likely to blow at speeds between 15 and 25 km per hour. While these winds may offer slight relief from the heat, they are also expected to carry dust particles, potentially worsening air quality. Elderly people and those with respiratory conditions are advised to take precautions, including wearing masks while stepping outdoors.
Morning hours may see light fog in isolated pockets, but it will quickly clear as the sun intensifies.
February Feels Like April as Temperatures Climb
Delhi’s temperature trend signals an early arrival of summer. The maximum temperature is forecast to reach around 31°C, which is significantly above the seasonal average. At the Safdarjung weather station, the mercury has already touched 30.5°C — nearly five degrees above normal for this time of year.
Night temperatures are also rising by two to three degrees, making evenings less chilly compared to last week. Weather models suggest that between February 27 and March 2, daytime temperatures could climb further, potentially touching 33°C.
This steady rise indicates that March may begin on a much warmer note than usual.
NCR Forecast and Week Ahead Outlook
Neighbouring NCR cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad are expected to experience similar weather patterns — clear skies, rising temperatures, and noticeable humidity. Humidity levels may hover around 85 percent, adding to daytime discomfort.
Experts recommend staying hydrated, carrying water while travelling, and opting for light cotton clothing. Sunscreen and protective gear can help reduce the impact of prolonged sun exposure.
There is no rainfall expected in Delhi over the next seven days. However, a western disturbance active in the Himalayan region may bring snowfall to the hills, indirectly influencing wind patterns in the plains. After February 28, temperatures are likely to rise further, strengthening the possibility of an early summer spell in the capital.
