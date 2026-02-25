Winter has almost faded away in Delhi-NCR, making way for sharp sunshine and warmer afternoons. On February 25, residents can expect a bright, clear sky across most parts of the city, including central, east, and southwest Delhi.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), surface winds are likely to blow at speeds between 15 and 25 km per hour. While these winds may offer slight relief from the heat, they are also expected to carry dust particles, potentially worsening air quality. Elderly people and those with respiratory conditions are advised to take precautions, including wearing masks while stepping outdoors.

Morning hours may see light fog in isolated pockets, but it will quickly clear as the sun intensifies.