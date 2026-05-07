The cooling effect from recent rainfall is unlikely to continue for long. Weather officials have warned that Delhi’s maximum temperature could increase by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius over the next five days.

On May 7, temperatures are expected to remain between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may stay around 21 to 23 degrees Celsius. Over the last 24 hours, temperatures had dropped significantly due to rain and hailstorms, but normal summer conditions are now expected to return quickly across the capital.

The IMD has also advised children, elderly people, and those sensitive to heat to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak afternoon hours and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.