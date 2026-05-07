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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR To Get Brief Thunderstorms Before Heat Returns This Week
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: After a brief spell of rain and cooler weather, Delhi-NCR is set to witness rising temperatures once again. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms on May 7 before dry and hotter conditions return later this week
Thunderstorms May Bring Short Relief On May 7
Residents across Delhi-NCR may experience cloudy skies and thunder activity on May 7, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. According to the India Meteorological Department, several districts including North Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, Shahdara, and New Delhi could witness thunder and lightning later in the day.
Neighbouring NCR cities such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad are also expected to receive brief thunderstorm activity. The changing weather may offer temporary relief from the recent heat and make conditions pleasant for a short period.
Temperatures Expected To Rise Sharply Across Delhi-NCR
The cooling effect from recent rainfall is unlikely to continue for long. Weather officials have warned that Delhi’s maximum temperature could increase by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius over the next five days.
On May 7, temperatures are expected to remain between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may stay around 21 to 23 degrees Celsius. Over the last 24 hours, temperatures had dropped significantly due to rain and hailstorms, but normal summer conditions are now expected to return quickly across the capital.
The IMD has also advised children, elderly people, and those sensitive to heat to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak afternoon hours and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
Heatwave-Like Conditions Likely From May 9
From May 8 onwards, Delhi-NCR is expected to witness mainly dry weather with clear skies and very little possibility of rainfall. Meteorologists believe temperatures may touch 40 degrees Celsius by May 9 and 10, increasing the chances of heatwave-like conditions in several parts of the city.
A fresh western disturbance is likely to impact the western Himalayan region from May 10. However, its effect on Delhi weather may only become noticeable by the middle of next week. Until then, residents should prepare for hotter days and uncomfortable weather conditions across the region.
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