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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Sudden Rain and Hailstorm Cool Delhi, Improve Air Quality Significantly
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: After days of relentless heat, Delhi witnessed dramatic weather shift as rain, thunder, and hailstorms swept across the city, cooling temperatures and bringing much-needed relief while significantly improving air quality
Sudden Rain and Hailstorm Bring Relief
Delhi experienced an unexpected weather transformation as rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms hit several parts of the city. Areas like Dwarka and Indira Gandhi International Airport saw intense hail activity, catching residents off guard. The sudden downpour not only cooled the atmosphere but also disrupted flight operations, leading to diversions. Despite the inconvenience, the showers offered a welcome break from the oppressive heat that had gripped the city for days.
Temperatures Drop Across Key Locations
The rainfall led to a noticeable dip in temperatures across Delhi’s major weather stations. Safdarjung recorded a maximum of 33.6°C, significantly below the seasonal average. Other areas such as Palam, Ridge, and Ayanagar also reported cooler daytime conditions. Rainfall varied across regions, with Palam receiving the highest during the day, while earlier showers brought measurable rain to Ridge, Lodhi Road, and Safdarjung. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, forecasting more scattered rain and thunderstorms, reducing the likelihood of a heatwave in the coming days.
Cleaner Air: AQI Sees Major Improvement
Along with cooler weather, Delhi’s air quality witnessed a remarkable improvement. The Air Quality Index dropped to 86, placing it in the satisfactory category and marking the cleanest day of May in recent years. This improvement reflects the impact of rainfall in clearing pollutants from the air. With forecasts indicating more showers ahead, residents can expect continued relief not only from the heat but also from poor air quality, offering a rare period of environmental comfort in the capital.
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