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Kolkata Weather Update Today: Monsoon Brings Relief With Showers, Thunderstorm Alert Issued
West Bengal Weather Update: Monsoon remains active as IMD issues red and orange alerts for heavy rain in North Bengal, while Kolkata and South Bengal may witness showers with thunderstorms today.
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Forecast for Extremely Heavy Rain
It's Monday, June 22, 2026, and the monsoon is active across West Bengal. Both North and South Bengal districts are expecting everything from light showers to very heavy downpours. Let's see what the weather office has to say about the rain in Kolkata and the rest of Bengal.
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Extremely Heavy Rain
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), North Bengal is facing a red and orange alert due to forecasts of very heavy rainfall. South Bengal, on the other hand, will likely see cloudy skies and thundershowers.
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Sky Mostly Cloudy
The Alipore Weather Office's special bulletin says Kolkata's sky will be mostly cloudy today. The city's maximum temperature will be around 33° Celsius, while the minimum will hover between 25° and 28° Celsius.
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Fear of Thunderstorms
Get ready for rain! The city can expect spells of light to moderate showers or thundershowers throughout the day. There's a higher chance of thunderstorms hitting in the afternoon or evening.
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Muggy Heat
High relative humidity, between 77% and 89%, will make the weather feel quite muggy and uncomfortable when it's not raining. A southerly wind will blow at a speed of 7-9 miles per hour.
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Red Alert in North Bengal
The southwest monsoon (Monsoon 2026) has now fully covered both North and South Bengal. The weather situation is serious in North Bengal, which is under a red alert for very heavy rain. The Met department has forecast extremely heavy showers for the Himalayan region today and tomorrow.
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Possibility of Heavy Disaster
While the chance of a major downpour is low in South Bengal, the districts will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, and East and West Bardhaman have a strong possibility of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.
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Gusty winds at 30-40 kmph
Some districts might experience gusty winds blowing at 30-40 kmph during the rains. Other districts like Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad, and Birbhum can also expect scattered light showers. Authorities advise people to avoid travelling to the hilly areas of North Bengal and to take shelter in concrete structures during thunderstorms in the south.
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