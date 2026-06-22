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Delhi Latest Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms After Heatwave; Check Today’s Forecast
Delhi Weather Forecast June 22, 2026: After days of scorching heat, Delhi may finally get relief as IMD predicts rain and thunderstorms today. Check the latest forecast, temperature, humidity levels, and weather conditions expected.
Delhi Weather Update
After a long spell of heat and humidity, the weather in Delhi-NCR is finally starting to change. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that on June 22, 2026, the weather in the capital is likely to be quite pleasant. You can expect clouds moving in and out all day, with thunderstorms and light rain in many areas. Here’s a full breakdown of what Delhi's weather will look like today.
What's the Weather Like in Delhi on June 22?
According to the IMD's forecast, the maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday, June 22, is expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be about 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity level could reach nearly 70 percent, which might still feel a bit sticky, but the rain should bring some relief. The weather department has predicted a "Thunderstorm with Rain" for the day. However, no specific weather warning has been issued.
Some Hope After Days of Heat and Humidity
For the last few days, the temperature in Delhi has been hovering around 39 degrees. So, a slight drop in temperature on June 22 will be a welcome change. Because of the cloud cover and the chance of rain, the afternoon and evening could feel relatively comfortable.
With rain and thunderstorms on the cards, it's a good idea to carry an umbrella or a raincoat when you step out. Roads could become slippery, and some areas might see a bit of waterlogging. Drivers should also be careful on the roads.
What About the Coming Days?
The IMD says that from June 23 onwards, the weather in Delhi might become more stable. Between June 23 and 26, the capital is expected to have partly cloudy skies. There are no major weather warnings for this period, but you might still see some local changes in the weather.
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