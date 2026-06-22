For the last few days, the temperature in Delhi has been hovering around 39 degrees. So, a slight drop in temperature on June 22 will be a welcome change. Because of the cloud cover and the chance of rain, the afternoon and evening could feel relatively comfortable.

With rain and thunderstorms on the cards, it's a good idea to carry an umbrella or a raincoat when you step out. Roads could become slippery, and some areas might see a bit of waterlogging. Drivers should also be careful on the roads.