According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Thundercloud development, lightning activity and light rainfall are expected in several areas.

Strong winds with speeds ranging between 50 and 60 kmph may accompany the weather system. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 38°C and 39°C, while the minimum temperature could hover between 27°C and 29°C. Humidity levels are likely to stay around 67 percent, leading to some discomfort despite the cooler temperatures.

From June 7 onwards, skies are expected to become largely clear. The maximum temperature may rise to 39°C on June 7 and further increase to 40°C on June 8, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 27°C and 28°C.