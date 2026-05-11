Delhi residents are likely to experience uncomfortable weather conditions over the next four days as heat and humidity continue to rise. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital may record a maximum temperature of 38°C on May 11, while the minimum could remain around 27°C. Although partly cloudy skies are expected, they are unlikely to bring any major relief from the scorching conditions.

Humidity levels may climb close to 65 percent, making the weather feel warmer than the actual temperature. Afternoon hours are expected to remain particularly harsh due to strong sunlight and hot surface winds. Weather experts believe that the combination of heat and moisture in the air could increase discomfort levels significantly across the city.