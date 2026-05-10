The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of changing weather conditions in Delhi over the next two days. According to the forecast, the national capital may experience light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Monday and Tuesday.

Wind speeds are expected to range between 30-40 kmph and may occasionally touch 50 kmph during evening hours. The weather activity is linked to a fresh western disturbance approaching the western Himalayan region from Sunday onward.

Residents have been advised to remain careful during outdoor movement, especially during late afternoon and evening hours when thunderstorm activity is likely to intensify.