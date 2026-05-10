Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi to Witness Rain and Gusty Winds Next Week, Says IMD
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi witnessed a pleasant Sunday morning despite a slight rise in temperature. The IMD has now issued a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday, forecasting light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the capital
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Rain and Thunderstorms
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of changing weather conditions in Delhi over the next two days. According to the forecast, the national capital may experience light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Monday and Tuesday.
Wind speeds are expected to range between 30-40 kmph and may occasionally touch 50 kmph during evening hours. The weather activity is linked to a fresh western disturbance approaching the western Himalayan region from Sunday onward.
Residents have been advised to remain careful during outdoor movement, especially during late afternoon and evening hours when thunderstorm activity is likely to intensify.
Temperatures Rise Slightly Across Delhi
Delhi recorded a mild increase in temperature on Saturday, although conditions remained cooler than normal for this time of the year. Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station, reported a maximum temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than the previous day but still below the seasonal average.
The minimum temperature settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius. Other weather stations across the city also registered similar trends. Palam recorded a maximum of 35.5 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road saw temperatures touching 35.8 degrees Celsius.
Among the cooler areas, Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius, making it one of the coldest spots in the capital region on Saturday morning.
Weather Conditions Likely to Change From Monday
While Sunday is expected to remain mostly clear with temperatures hovering around 37 degrees Celsius, weather conditions are likely to shift significantly from Monday due to the impact of the western disturbance.
The IMD expects daytime temperatures to remain between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius over the next two days, while minimum temperatures may stay between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.
Despite the slight rise in heat levels, intermittent rain and thunderstorms are likely to provide temporary relief from the summer conditions. Commuters and office-goers have also been advised to prepare for possible traffic disruptions during rainfall and gusty winds.
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