CPI(M)'s P Shanmugam stated that the Left parties would reconsider their support to the TVK government if the AIADMK is included in the cabinet. He clarified that the VCK is free to take its own stance on joining the government.

Tamil Nadu CPI(M) Secretary P Shanmugam on Wednesday reiterated that the Left parties would reconsider their support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government if the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) joins the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. Speaking to reporters, Shanmugam said, "We have already made it clear that if the AIADMK joins the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, we will reconsider our decision to give support to the state government. There has been no change in that position," Shanmugam said.

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On the possibility of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) joining the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, Shanmugam said the Left parties and VCK had jointly decided to extend outside support to the government, but maintained that VCK was free to take its own political stand. "We, the Left parties and the VCK, had jointly decided to extend outside support. It is not necessary for the VCK to take exactly the same stand as the Left parties. If the VCK feels that an opportunity has arisen and wants to make use of it, there is nothing wrong in that," Shanmugam said.

CM Vijay wants cabinet to be 'one family'

Meanwhile, TVK Minister Aadhav Arjuna said that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay wants the state cabinet to function "like one family" and ensure representation to parties that extended support to the ruling coalition. "The Chief Minister wants the cabinet to function like one family. The Chief Minister wants the parties that extended support to be represented in the cabinet," Arjuna said. On cabinet expansion, he added, "Our alliance remains intact. The Chief Minister will announce it soon."

Arjuna also criticised both the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the AIADMK, alleging that the two parties attempted to form an alliance contrary to the public mandate after the Assembly elections. "DMK and AIADMK attempted to form an alliance that went against the people's verdict. DMK and AIADMK jointly tried to bring about President's Rule," he alleged.

The Vijay-led TVK government had earlier won the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly with 144 votes in favour, receiving support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML and expelled AMMK MLA S Kamaraj. (ANI)