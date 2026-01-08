Delhi Weather LATEST Update: City On Yellow Alert As Dense Fog And Cold Wave Tighten Grip
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi continues to reel under an intense cold wave as dense fog and low temperatures grip the city. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning residents of poor visibility and chilly conditions over the next few days
Yellow Alert Issued As Dense Fog Blankets Delhi
The India Meteorological Department has placed Delhi under a yellow alert due to dense fog and cold wave conditions. Early morning visibility is expected to remain low, affecting road and rail travel. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18°C, while the minimum may dip to 8°C, intensifying winter discomfort.
Weekly Forecast Shows Cold But No Fresh Alerts
According to the IMD’s weekly outlook, Delhi’s maximum temperature may rise slightly to 19°C, while minimum temperatures could fall further to around 7°C. Despite the persistent chill, no additional weather alerts have been issued for the rest of the week, offering some relief to residents.
First Cold Day Recorded, Air Quality Turns Very Poor
Delhi witnessed its first ‘cold day’ of the season as maximum temperatures dropped significantly below normal levels. Palam and Lodhi Road recorded cold day conditions, with Palam emerging as the coldest area. Meanwhile, air quality worsened sharply, with the AQI slipping into the ‘very poor’ category at 310.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.