Delhi-NCR is witnessing intensified winter conditions as icy winds from Himachal Pradesh sweep across North India. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 6°C, while the maximum may reach only 15°C. Cloudy skies, strong cold winds, and dense fog are likely to persist over the next two days. Due to the cold wave, schools up to Class 8 in Noida have been closed until January 10 as a precautionary measure.