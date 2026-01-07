- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: A biting cold wave has tightened its grip on Delhi-NCR, prompting a yellow alert for cold, dense fog. While temperatures continue to fall under icy winds, air pollution remains major concern in several parts of capital
Cold Wave Tightens Grip on Delhi-NCR
Delhi-NCR is witnessing intensified winter conditions as icy winds from Himachal Pradesh sweep across North India. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 6°C, while the maximum may reach only 15°C. Cloudy skies, strong cold winds, and dense fog are likely to persist over the next two days. Due to the cold wave, schools up to Class 8 in Noida have been closed until January 10 as a precautionary measure.
Delhi AQI Remains in ‘Very Poor’ Category
Although there has been a slight improvement in air quality, pollution levels in several parts of Delhi continue to be alarming. The AQI has crossed 300 in areas such as Pusa (351), RK Puram (344), Rohini (329), and Sonia Vihar (323), placing them in the ‘very poor’ category. Some relief is visible in locations like NCET Dwarka (142) and Saidpur (166), but overall air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Snowfall Forecast in Hills May Worsen Plains’ Cold
The India Meteorological Department has predicted light snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh due to an active western disturbance. Higher reaches of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, and Rohtang Pass have already received snowfall. Tourist towns such as Shimla, Manali, and Kufri are expected to see further temperature drops. A dense fog alert is also in place for lower Himachal regions like Mandi and Bilaspur till January 8, which could further intensify cold conditions in the plains.
