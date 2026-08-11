Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed personal distress over continued disruptions, appealing for the House to function. He stated the government has agreed to the Opposition's demand for a discussion on student issues with a reply from the Home Minister.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday made a fervent appeal to the House to resume normal proceedings, stating that the government has agreed to a discussion on student issues with a reply from the Home Minister, and expressed his personal "distress" over continued disruptions.

'House Must Function': Speaker on Importance of Question Hour

Addressing the members amidst the deadlock, Speaker Birla emphasised the significance of the Question Hour. "Members, I have personally requested several times that Question Hour is the most important time. During Question Hour, the accountability of the government is established. Transparency is brought to the Executive. Many Hon'ble Members have met me personally and made requests. I have already given a ruling that whether it is the Treasury benches or the Opposition, during Question Hour, only Question Hour proceedings will take place. Therefore, please cooperate in the conduct of Question Hour," Birla said.

He noted that the public expects the Parliament to function meaningfully. "I have personally requested this in the House many times. The people of the country also want the House to function. In the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) meeting yesterday, I requested all parties to allow the House to function, for discussions to take place, for Question Hour, and for important bills to be debated. These bills are intended to bring significant changes to the country and the nation. There should be healthy discussion and dialogue on them," he added.

Govt Agrees to Discussion on Student Issues

Directly addressing the Opposition's demands, the Speaker confirmed that the hurdle for discussion had been cleared. "Regarding the issue of students that you were demanding, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs clearly stated in the BAC meeting yesterday that the Home Minister is ready to give a reply on this. Let the House function; let the Government and the Opposition reach a consensus. The House must function," Birla stated.

He further reiterated, "Your primary concerns--the main issue of students' demands and the requirement for the Home Minister to reply or participate in the discussion--the Government has expressed its agreement to this. Now, please allow the House to function. Other issues will also be discussed, but the House must function for that to happen."

'Stop Bringing Placards': Birla on Parliamentary Decorum

Taking a firm stance on House decorum, the Speaker criticised the use of protest materials inside the chamber. "Please cooperate. Bringing placards and banners into the House is not in accordance with parliamentary decorum. India is the world's largest democracy; it is my sincere request that you stop bringing placards. Engage in discussion and dialogue; talk to each other. Please cooperate. It is my request to you to cooperate in the conduct of the House," he said.

Expressing his pain over the legislative paralysis, the Speaker further added, "It is always my effort... my heart feels pained and distressed when the House does not function. The people of the country also want to see discussion and dialogue in the House. Please cooperate."

Birla's appeal comes amid the ongoing confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the recent student protests and the police action against demonstrators. The issue has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah. (ANI)