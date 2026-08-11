The ABVP held a protest march in Ranchi amid ongoing student agitations over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC exams. The protest saw political sparring between BJP, which called for a bandh, and the ruling JMM government.

ABVP joins ongoing student protests in Jharkhand

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) holds a protest march from the Old Vidhan Sabha to the New Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi, amid ongoing student protests in Jharkhand. The march comes at a time when student groups and aspirants have been raising demands over alleged irregularities in examinations and the recruitment process in the state.

Students demand CBI probe, exam cancellation

The ongoing agitation has largely centred on demands raised by aspirants of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Protesters have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities and reforms in the recruitment process. The ABVP's protest march from the Old Vidhan Sabha towards the New Vidhan Sabha adds to the ongoing demonstrations in Ranchi over issues concerning students and job aspirants.

Political blame game erupts over agitation

BJP leader and LoP in the Jharkhand assembly Babulal Marandi said, "The government wants to conceal the truth using batons. The students have but one demand: a CBI inquiry, the guilty will be caught, and the innocent will be exonerated. However, the government remains obstinate, refusing to accept this simple demand and attempting to suppress the students' voices with force, but voices cannot be silenced by batons. The voice will only grow louder and faster, and the movement will spread to every village in Jharkhand. Given the way the administration resorted to lathi-charges and tear gas against the students yesterday, it is only natural that we--the BJP--have called for a statewide bandh in Jharkhand today in their support..."

JMM MP Mahua Maji accused the BJ of inciting students claiming that Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will look into all of the demands of the students. "Talks have been held with the students of Jharkhand. Congress, JMM, RJD ministers were involved in it. 98% of the their demands have been accepted; only 2% of the demands remain, which is not within the government's purview. The CGL matter is in court. Many people are working on it. Cancelling it is not within scope; if we do, it would be an injustice to many youths. The Chief Minister has also said that we will look into it too, but some time is needed. The students had agreed, but the BJP was inciting the students," she said.

Protests in spotlight after police action

The ABVP protests have gained political attention following a confrontation between student protesters and police during a march towards the Vidhan Sabha. On Monday, police used lathis and water cannons to control the crowd during a "Vidhan Sabha gherao" march by JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi. The protesters had gathered to press their demands over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment. The students have alleged that their demands have not been fully accepted by the state government. (ANI)