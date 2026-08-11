Delhi Cabinet ministers and MLAs participated in a Tiranga Yatra at the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises as part of the Independence Day celebrations, carrying the national flag in a patriotic march ahead of August 15.

Delhi Cabinet ministers and MLAs on Tuesday participated in a Tiranga Yatra organised at the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

The Tiranga Yatra was organised ahead of August 15, with ministers and legislators carrying the national flag and participating in a patriotic march within the Assembly premises.

Members of the Delhi government and legislators joined the programme carrying the Tricolour and taking part in the celebrations ahead of Independence Day.

Details of the Yatra

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had earlier in the day announced that a Tiranga Yatra led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta would be held at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday and that all ministers and MLAs would participate in the event.

Speaking to reporters, Sirsa said the yatra was part of the Independence Day celebrations and would bring together members of the Delhi government and Assembly to mark the occasion. "Tiranga Yatra led by the CM will be held in Delhi Assembly premises today. All the ministers and MLAs will join this yatra," Sirsa said.

Sirsa also extended his greetings to people on Mahashivratri during his interaction with the media.

Nationwide Independence Day Programmes

The Tiranga Yatra comes ahead of India's 80th Independence Day on August 15, with patriotic programmes and flag marches being organised across the country in the run-up to the national celebration.

The Delhi programme saw ministers and MLAs walk together while carrying the Tricolour. The event was aimed at marking the significance of Independence Day and encouraging participation in celebrations centred around the national flag.

The yatra at the Assembly is part of a series of Independence Day-related programmes being organised in the national capital.

Political Parties Join In

Political parties, government institutions and other organisations have been holding flag marches and patriotic events in the run-up to August 15.

The Delhi BJP has also been organising Tiranga Yatras across different parts of the national capital as part of its Independence Day outreach. The week-long campaign includes programmes aimed at celebrating the country's independence and paying tribute to freedom fighters and national heroes.

A Symbol of Unity

The Assembly event brought elected representatives together for a joint celebration ahead of Independence Day, with the Tricolour remaining at the centre of the programme.

The participation of Cabinet ministers and MLAs also comes amid a broader nationwide campaign encouraging citizens to participate in Independence Day celebrations and display the national flag.

With August 15 approaching, more programmes are expected to be held across Delhi in the coming days as part of the celebrations marking the country's Independence Day.