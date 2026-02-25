UP Weather LATEST Update: Hot and Sunny Wednesday Across Cities; Check Forecast
Uttar Pradesh Weather on Wednesday
Uttar Pradesh will experience warm and sunny conditions on Wednesday, February 25. Most cities will see clear skies with temperatures rising through the day. Mornings will remain cool, but afternoons are expected to feel quite hot.
Lucknow
Lucknow will have a hazy sky with increasing heat as the day progresses. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 30°C, while the minimum will be around 14°C. The real feel during the afternoon may also touch 30°C, making it a warm day.
Noida
Noida will enjoy bright and sunny weather. Daytime temperatures will rise to 29°C, and nights will cool to 15°C. The real feel is likely to be around 30°C, making it a pleasant day under clear skies.
Prayagraj
Prayagraj will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. The maximum temperature may reach 30°C, and the minimum is expected to be about 11°C. The real feel could climb to 32°C, so afternoons may feel particularly warm.
Overall, the state will have dry and sunny conditions, with most cities experiencing mild mornings and hot afternoons. People should stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat.
