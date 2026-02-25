- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: City Witnessed Rain After 4 Months of Dry Spell; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: City Witnessed Rain After 4 Months of Dry Spell; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal and two cyclonic circulations have brought rain to Kolkata and South Bengal after nearly four months. The Alipore Met office has predicted scattered showers for Wednesday
16
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Weather
A low-pressure system formed in the southern part of the Bay of Bengal. On top of that, two cyclonic circulations developed over Assam and Gangetic West Bengal, causing the city's first rain of the year. Several other southern districts also received rainfall.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Getty
Weather Update
The weather in many areas changed from Monday night, bringing back a cool vibe to Bengal. The city recorded 6.3 mm of rain since Tuesday morning. This is the first proper rain Bengal has seen in almost four months, two of which were winter months.
36
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Weather Update
According to the Met office, the low-pressure system pulled in a huge amount of moisture from the Tamil Nadu and Andhra coasts. This, combined with the twin cyclonic circulations over Assam and West Bengal, is what triggered the rainfall.
46
Image Credit : Getty
Alipore Met Office
The Alipore Met office has forecast more rain for Kolkata today. However, their website also says that the situation will start improving from today itself. The forecast for the day includes thunderstorms and showers.
56
Image Credit : Getty
Heavy Rain
There isn't a high chance of heavy rain in Bengal on Wednesday. Even if it does rain, it will be scattered. Today's maximum temperature will be around 30°C and the minimum will be 19°C. Yesterday, on Tuesday, the maximum was 28°C and the minimum was 19°C.
66
Image Credit : Getty
North Bengal
The Alipore Met office has issued a fog warning for North Bengal for the next two days. They said that a few places might see light to moderate fog in the mornings. However, there is no significant chance of fog in South Bengal.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos