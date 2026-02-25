- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather department has announced that the rains in Telangana will likely continue for just one more day. They said normal summer weather will be back from tomorrow
Alert for city residents
The rains are because of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. The weather department had already issued an Orange Alert for Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal districts last night, warning of more rain today (February 25, Wednesday).
Rains in Hyderabad
On Tuesday (February 24), rains lashed many parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad. Areas like Patancheru, RC Puram, Lingampally, Chandanagar, and Gachibowli received moderate showers. These sudden rains caused major traffic jams, throwing daily life out of gear.
Highest rainfall in Hyderabad here..
Hyderabad has been getting rain since last Sunday (February 22). So far, Bahadurpura in Rajendranagar recorded the highest rainfall at 42.8 mm. Many places in Rangareddy district also saw up to 40 mm of rain. Across Telangana, Chandampet in Nalgonda district got the highest rainfall with 70 mm.
Rains in these Telangana districts
The weather department has warned that several districts will see rain today (February 25). These include Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal, among others. People should be careful as thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are expected.
Summer starts from tomorrow..
The Telangana Weatherman has said that these unseasonal rains will end today. He predicts that the summer heat will return from tomorrow (February 26, Thursday), with high temperatures expected between March 2 and 7. East and North Telangana districts could touch 40 degrees, while Hyderabad will see a maximum of 37 degrees, making it quite stuffy.
