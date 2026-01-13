- Home
- India
- Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Bitter Cold Grips Delhi NCR, Dense Fog and Cold Winds Continue
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Bitter Cold Grips Delhi NCR, Dense Fog and Cold Winds Continue
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi woke up to one of the coldest mornings of the season as temperatures plunged to 3 degrees. A biting cold wave, dense fog, and icy winds have prompted the IMD to issue an orange alert
Delhi Faces Intense Cold Wave and Dense Morning Fog
Delhi-NCR is experiencing a severe cold spell as minimum temperatures have dropped to around 3 degrees Celsius. Early mornings are marked by dense fog and icy winds, reducing visibility and slowing daily routines. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, warning residents to stay cautious as cold wave conditions continue across several parts of the capital and surrounding regions.
Daytime Sunshine Offers Little Relief as Cold Winds Persist
Although fog gradually clears after morning hours and sunlight appears during the day, the chill remains due to continuous cold winds. Wind speeds of around 15 to 20 kilometers per hour are making nights and early mornings feel even colder. Maximum temperatures are expected to stay near 19 to 21 degrees, while minimum readings may remain between 3 and 5 degrees over the next day, keeping winter conditions harsh.
Alerts Issued, AQI Worsens, Relief Expected in Coming Days
Along with the orange alert for today, a yellow alert has been announced for tomorrow as cold wave conditions persist across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Air quality remains a concern, with AQI levels recorded in the very poor category. Weather experts suggest that a western disturbance may become active in the coming days, which could slightly raise temperatures and offer mild relief after two to three days.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.