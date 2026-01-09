Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Early Morning Showers Bring Pollution Relief Amid Severe Cold
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR woke up to unusual weather shift as light rain and drizzle swept across several areas early Friday morning. While the showers intensified the cold, they also brought welcome relief from hazardous air pollution
Early Morning Rain Changes Delhi-NCR Weather
A sudden change in weather conditions was witnessed across Delhi-NCR early Friday morning. Light rain and drizzle were reported from Noida, Ghaziabad, Dadri and several parts of Delhi. Many areas also experienced dense fog, reducing visibility and adding to the winter chill. The rainfall came as a surprise amid an ongoing cold wave, with temperatures dropping close to 5 degrees Celsius at several monitoring stations.
Cold Wave Intensifies, Temperatures Likely to Fluctuate
According to the India Meteorological Department, the combination of rain and cold winds has intensified winter conditions in the region. Minimum temperatures were recorded between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius in many parts of Delhi. The IMD warned that maximum temperatures may fall further during the day, creating cold-day-like conditions. However, a slight rise in temperatures is expected once the rain activity subsides.
Rain Brings Relief From Pollution, AQI Expected to Improve
Despite worsening the cold, the rainfall has brought a silver lining for Delhi residents. Meteorological officials stated that rain helps settle dust particles and pollutants suspended in the air. As a result, air quality levels across Delhi-NCR are expected to improve noticeably. Several pollution-hit areas may record a drop in AQI, offering temporary but much-needed relief from hazardous air conditions.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.