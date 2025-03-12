Delhi Weather Forecast, March 12: Warm and cloudy day before Holi; rising temperatures expected soon

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 12: Delhi will experience a hot and cloudy on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 33°C. 

Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 6:55 AM IST

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 12: Wednesday will be a hot and cloudy day in Delhi. The maximum temperature during the day will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will settle at 20°C. The real feel will also be around 33°C, due to humidity and other atmospheric conditions. 

Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel Temperature: 33°C


 

article_image2

Sunrise: 6:35 AM 
Sunset: 6:28 PM 
The sun rose at 6:35 AM and will set at 6:28 PM. Delhi’s air quality continues to be a major concern, with pollution levels expected to remain in the "very unhealthy" category. People, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, are advised to take necessary precautions.

The wind will blow from the west-northwest (WNW) at 8 mph (13 km/h), providing little relief from the heat. About 80 percent cloudy skies will be experienced in the area with no rainfall expected.

