Delhi Weather Forecast, March 11: Rising temperatures in capital before Holi, poor air quality persists

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 11: Delhi faces intense heat with a maximum temperature of 32°C and unhealthy air quality. Residents are advised to take precautions against heat and air pollution.

article_image1
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 6:50 AM IST

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 11: Delhi residents should brace for another day of intense heat and poor air quality on Tuesday. According to the latest forecast, the capital will witness temperatures soaring to a maximum of 32°C and a minimum of 19°C. The real feel temperature is expected to reach 33°C, making the day even warmer than the recorded figures suggest.

Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 19°C
Real Feel Temperature: 33°C
 

article_image2

The air quality in Delhi continues to remain "very unhealthy," posing serious health risks, especially for children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions. Authorities advise residents to wear protective masks when stepping outside, and use air purifiers indoors if possible.

Also read: SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns

Sunrise: 6:36 AM IST
Sunset: 6:28 PM IST

The sun rose at 6:36 AM and will set at 6:28 PM. As Delhi continues to experience rising temperatures and poor air quality, residents are advised to take necessary precautions. Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration in the heat. To prevent indoor air pollution, keep doors and windows shut during peak pollution hours.

Also read: Summer heat causing rashes already? Check THESE 5 tips to get relief


