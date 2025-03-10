Delhi Weather Forecast, March 10: A very warm and cloudy day ahead, air pollution remains severe

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 10: Delhi will be mostly cloudy and very warm on March 10, with a high of 32°C. Air quality remains unhealthy, advising precautions for those with respiratory issues.

Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 6:50 AM IST

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 10: Delhi will experience a mostly cloudy and very warm day on Monday, with no chance of rainfall. The maximum temperature will reach 32°C, while the minimum will be around 19°C. The real feel temperature can go up to 33°C, making it feel slightly hotter due to humidity and other atmospheric conditions.

Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 19°C
Real Feel Temperature: 33°C

Sunrise, Sunset & Air Conditions

The sun rose at 6:37 AM and will set at 6:26 PM. The air quality in Delhi will remain at unhealthy levels with no respite. People will respiratory issues are advised to take precautions. Delhiites hoping for some relief from the rising temperatures will have to wait, as there is no chance of rainfall.

Residents are advised to avoid planning outdoor activities during afternoon. Drink plenty of water and wear breathable clothing to stay comfortable.

