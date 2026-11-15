UP BJP leader Pankaj Chaudhary attacked Rahul Gandhi after European official Giacomo Filibeck claimed democracy is under attack in India. He accused the Congress party of using foreign figures to defame India’s democratic system locally.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Foreign Comments On Indian Democracy

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Pankaj Chaudhary launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after European leader Giacomo Filibeck claimed that democracy is "under attack" in India and expressed support for Gandhi and the Congress during the Bharat Summit in Telangana.

In a post on X, Chaudhary alleged that the Congress' "crown prince" was once a threat to democracy but has now become a "danger to the country." The BJP leader also accused the Congress of undermining the Constitution and "importing" foreign figures to defame Indian democracy on domestic soil. "The party whose history has been one of keeping the Constitution ‘in its pocket’—its crown prince was once a threat to democracy, but has now become a danger to the country. Not satisfied with humiliating India abroad, they imported a foreigner. They gave the foreigner a platform, had him hurl abuse at democracy, laughed and clapped themselves, and exposed their own dangerous intentions against democracy," he said.

Asserting the resilience of India's democratic system, he added: "They should remember that India’s democracy is very strong; even an imported attack from Mussolini’s country will not do any harm. Congress members, how much more will you embarrass democracy and the people of this country? Answer that…" This comes after Giacomo Filibeck, Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), claimed that democracy is "under attack" in India. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat Summit 2026, organised by the Congress in Hyderabad, Filibeck said that international gatherings and conferences were important to draw global attention to challenges concerning democracy in India. "I believe that this kind of gatherings, conference, summit are vital to raise international attention on concerning challenges. Democracy is under attack in India, and we need to defend it, and the best way to defend it is to stand by Rahul Gandhi and the Indian Congress Party," he said.