Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav celebrated Chhath Puja in Dimapur, emphasizing the festival's message of perseverance, gratitude toward nature, and its role in fostering social harmony, self-discipline, and equality among communities.

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav Attends Chhath Puja in Dimapur

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Sunday said that Chhath Puja is a festival that promotes self-discipline, devotion, harmony and reverence for nature. Addressing Chhath Puja celebrations organised by the Nagaland Bihari Samaj on the banks of the Dhansiri River near ISBT at Purana Bazar, Dimapur, the Governor said the festival carries an important message of perseverance and hope.

He said that people experience both losses and gains in life, and should not allow sorrow or setbacks to lead to complete dejection. “If there is sorrow today, we should work hard and make efforts with the belief that better times will return,” he said, adding that Lord Surya inspires people to remain hopeful and continue striving forward.

The Governor also highlighted the significance of worshipping the Sun God, describing Lord Surya as a visible deity whose presence and contribution to life can be witnessed by all. He said the sun plays a vital role in sustaining life and nature, including the water cycle and rainfall, and that Chhath Puja serves as an expression of gratitude towards the Sun God.

Describing Chhath as a festival of self-discipline, Yadav said the observance teaches people how to lead a disciplined and responsible life. He noted that devotees themselves undertake the rituals, prepare the offerings and observe strict fasting as part of the festival.

The Governor further said that Chhath promotes cleanliness, social harmony and equality. He pointed out that people come together to share the festival without discrimination on the basis of caste, social status or sect. He said the age-old tradition of Sanatan Dharma reflected a deep respect for nature and encouraged people to collectively overcome discrimination and work towards the progress of society.