Image Credit : ANI

As per information available on its website, Al-Falah University was set up under the Haryana Private Universities Act, following approval from the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

The institution began its journey in 1997 as Al-Falah Engineering College. In 2013, it secured an ‘A’ grade accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) under the University Grants Commission (UGC). The following year, the Haryana government elevated it to full university status.

Its medical wing, the Al-Falah Medical College, functions as an affiliate institution under the university’s umbrella.

In its formative years, Al-Falah University was regarded as a strong academic alternative to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia, particularly for students from minority communities seeking affordable higher education.

Located roughly 30 kilometres from Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia, the campus attracted aspirants from across northern India who were looking for quality education close to the national capital.